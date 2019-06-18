Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the suspension of chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and political appointees of local governments in Imo State.

The governor has also approved constitution of interim management committees; for six months.

The suspension was contained in an instrument he signed, yesterday, pursuant to a recommendation made to him by the House of Assembly. This was in pursuant also, to the provisions of sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) law, 2019 and S.73(3) of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling him.

“The governor has set up Interim Management Committees to manage the affairs of each local government. Consequently, directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) of each local government have been directed to take over management, pending the confirmation of Interim Management Committees by the State Assembly,” in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, yesterday night.

In a similar development, the governor has approved the dissolution and removal of chairman and members of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

This followed a resolution supported by two-thirds majority of the Assembly, on June 6, seeking their removal from office. The action was also in accordance with the provisions of S.7(1) of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission Law and all other extant laws of the state.

“The Commission will be reconstituted in due course, to put in place the machinery for conducting credible election into the local governments.”

The governor further directed that “these officers handover to the most senior civil servant in the Commission.

“In the over-riding public interest of the state, the Governor also approved the dissolution of all statutory boards, corporations, agencies and parastatals. This is in line with relevant enabling laws of the state.

The chairmen and members are directed to handover to the most senior civil servant in their establishments.