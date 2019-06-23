Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Imo State Indigenes Association, Kaduna State branch, has described the the election of the former deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo State in the last general election as a unifying factor for the people of the state.

The outgoing President of the association, Julius Iheanacho, said political rivalry and acrimony between Owerri people and Mbaise people had given way to unity after the election of Ihedioha as the governor.

Iheanacho spoke at the weekend in Kaduna shortly before the conduct of election of the new executives that will pilot the affairs of the association in the next three years.

He said: “Before the election all over Nigeria the revival of all the key socio-political groups and organisations of owerri senatorial zone was instrumental to the success of Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state”.

The election produced Mr. Mazi Johny Nwankwere as the President, and Mazi Emma Akulewe as the General Secretary, amongst other positions.

Speaking shortly after the election, the newly elected President advised the people to remain united and de-emphasis those things that would bring disunity and rancour.

The President expressed gratitude to the elders and the caretaker committee members, and promised to take the association to a higher l