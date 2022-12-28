From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Some indigenes of Imo State who returned for the Yuletide have expressed happiness with the level of security in the state as opposed to stories they were fed while abroad.

Under the aegis of Ala Imo Foundation, they also lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for the massive road construction projects in the state.

Leader of the group, Success Akajiaku, told newsmen in Owerri: “From the airport to this point, we observed everybody was moving freely contrary to what we were told over there.”

Also, Moses Anunaso, said he was shocked when he arrived in Imo for Christmas to witness solid road construction work done by the government, especially on the Owerri-Okigwe Road, particularly at Eke-Mele axis.

“I was shocked at the quality of the road Uzodimma built at Eke-Mele. He’s the first governor, after many years to do something positive about that road. I said I was shocked because, considering the amount of criticisms he receives on social media, I wasn’t expecting to see anything that good,” he said.

Maureen Nwachuku-Jacobs, an Imo indigene, but married to a USA citizen said when he returned home for Christmas, he visited Orlu, went to Umuahia, saw good roads and moved about freely.

“I wanted to sell my land in Orlu due to the story we have been hearing about insecurity, but I changed my mind because I saw something different. Although, there are still security breaches here and there, the situation on ground is the opposite of what I heard and read on social media while in the USA,” she said.

Imo youths, under the umbrella of Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) also commended Governor Uzodimma for keeping to his promise of a safe yYuletide for all.

President of the group, Collins Ughala, said there was no better gift the governor can offer in this season as the peaceful atmosphere and good road network he has provided.