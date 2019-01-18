Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, has promised to provide free and qualitative education if elected into office.

Araraume who was speaking during the flag-off of his campaign in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday equally vowed to make sure health services in the state are free.

The APGA governorship candidate who said he is also aware of the decay in infrastructure in the state as well as the lackadaisical attitude towards payment of workers’ salaries and pension, noted that he would clear the arears if voted into office.

“I know you have suffered decay in infrastructure, likewise education, no more local government system in the state, no health system, but I believe by the grace of God, the new APGA government will deal with the challenges; workers will receive their salaries and the pensioners will receive their pension, Imo will go to school free; there will be free medical services; my government will be the best Imo has ever witnessed,” Araraume said.

However, the senatorial candidate of the party for Orlu zone, Senator Osita Izunaso, while speaking to the mammoth crowd at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, venue of the flag-off ceremony, mocked Governor Rochas Okorocha for the abnormal novelty he injected into the system into governance in the state.

Izunaso who said the present government had messed up governance in the state, promised that with Araraume on the saddle, the state would get a fresh direction.

According to Izunaso “Imo is on a new part – part of recovery and redemption – I am running for Senate because Imo is now like a broken bottle, the Iberiberism we saw today, we shall see no more, the familiocracy we saw yesterday, we shall see no more; we shall bury impunity in Imo State with our PVC.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, while presenting the official flag of the party to Araraume, urged the people of the state to vote for him to ensure that normalcy was returned to the state.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State who is also the board chairman of the party was represented by his Chief of Staff, Promise Odili. He said that with what he had witnessed in Imo , APGA had gone beyond being just a political party but a movement that would sweep across the country.

He maintained that the state presently was parading the best candidate and urged its citizens to vote massively for Araraume.