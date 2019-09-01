Imo State government has inaugurated the relevant committees for the review of housing, layouts and estates.

Inaugurating the five different Committees on Friday, Aug 30, 2019, the Chairman Imo Housing Corporation, Nze Ray Emeana, urged the newly inaugurated committee members to help the new Board and Management of Imo Housing Corporation to live up to its mandate, especially as it relates to the law establishing the body, which is the provision of affordable and effective Housing Care Service to the People of the State including workers and civil servants.

The Committees inaugurated were Committees on 1000 Housing Units for Civil Servants, Committee on Income and Expenditure of the Corporation from 2011 till date led by Dr Collins Nwachukwu, Committee on Imo State Housing Corporations Estate, Layout Review Committee led by Sir Chucks Okoro, and the Committee on the Review of Corporation Law led by Barr. Benneth Anukamara.

Also inaugurated was the Committee on Staff Audit being chaired by Chief Ugwuibe.

The Chairman of the Board, Hon. Emeana, informed the committees that the New Imo Housing Board inherited a largely non functional Housing corporation of about 32 Estates that was owing five months workers’ salary areas and together with a mind boggling bept profile of about N50 million naira. This, he said, was in addition to over seventy litigations in different Courts leading to the garnishing of the Corporation’s bank accounts.