Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State commissioner for health, Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo has disclosed that the index case patient recorded by the State is in a good condition.

Osunkwo who made this known in a press statement by the Public Relation Officer of the ministry, Edith Okoro also announced that thirty seven contacts traced through the help and encouragement of the ministry , AFNET and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are also in good health without a symptom.

All contacts, she said have tested negative for the virus except the index case.

Osunkwo however assured that the State government will continue to adhere strictly to all the laid down rules guarding against the spread of the virus.