Imo government said, yesterday, that its position that most of the protests in the state were sponsored by the opposition has been vindicated, following the arrest of hoodlums armed with guns and matchets, claiming to be staff of the state oil commission protesting none payment of salaries

State police command, yesterday, arrested and paraded a band of hoodlums armed with guns, matchetes and other dangerous weapons, masquerading as staff of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) claiming to be on a peaceful protest

A statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy said luck ran out on the hoodlums when they ran into the governor’s convoy enroute military barracks in Obinze where the governor was headed to commission an officers’ mess complex built by government.

The statement said the fact that people claiming to be staff of ISOPADEC could arm themselves with guns and matchetes said it all, adding they were hired thugs by the opposition who were rattled by the public ovation that greeted the governor’s successful commmissiong of new roads in Owerri on Friday.