Indigenes of Imo State, resident in the 19 states of the North and Abuja, have lauded the performance of Governor Hope Uzodimma for making remarkable difference in the lives of the people.

Those, who spoke at the weekend during a cultural festival organised by the Abuja branch of Imo State town union, announced the setting aside of a special day where they would honour the governor for his outstanding performance.

Elders Council Chairman, Ozichukwu Chukwu, said members of the union were impressed by the infrastructural transformation wrought by Uzodinma in less than two years of his administration.

He said those who have visited the state recently were surprised to see gargantuan development in spite of security challenges that rocked Imo recently.

Nwaosu Ibe, who presented the award to Uzodimma, said they were awaiting a date to enable them receive formally and honour him for his giant strides.

Uzodimma expressed delight that the people were appreciative of his administration’s genuine efforts to turn the state around for better.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, described their encouragement as a morale booster.

He disclosed his love for the state and her people compelled him to honour their invitation and identify with their activities.

He charged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the state by living in peace with their hosts and neighbours.

The governor also informed them that peace has returned to the state and that they should feel free to visit home during the Christmas festival.

Uzodimma challenge them to work for the continued unity of Nigeria, stressing that Igbo stand to gain more by being Nigerians.

