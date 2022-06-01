From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (Ideato Federal Constituency), Chris Ogbu (Ideato South State Constituency) and Kanayo Nwankwo (Ideato North State Constituency) as winners of the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Imo State.

The commission in a letter signed by V Nwakobia also declared the exercise that produced them said as validly conducted.

According to him, all Imo PDP primaries for both state and National Assembly conducted last week in Owerri, Imo State capital are valid and monitored by INEC.

The commission said anything outside the list should be disregarded.

Nigeria Opposition Coalition spokesperson Ugochinyere was declared the winner with 71 votes, which saw him flooring seven other challengers with a 91.5 per cent margin.

The candidate, in a thank you speech, thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the party, he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the PDP after over 10 years of its inability to win.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally around him and the party, as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him. He enjoined them to close ranks as they work toward taking the constituency to the party

