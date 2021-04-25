Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the attack at the country home of Imo state Governor , Hope Uzodimma , describing it as self destruction and declaration of war in the South East.

Kalu says that continuous raiding of police stations and destruction of property by unknown gunmen calls for a decisive action and therefore appealed to the Federal Government to rescue the state from the siege of unknown gunmen

The former governor in a statement signed by Barr Emeka Nwala of the office of the Senate Chief Whip on Sunday said the situation need a genuine intervention from the federal government to tame the unknown miscreants who are interested in making lives miserable for the South Easterners

He lamented that the destruction of infrastructure is self destruction advising that no wise man burns his house to punish his enemies.

He expressed worries that the insecurity in South East has become more complicated to the extent that the home of a chief security officer of a state is being set ablaze

He added that the deteriorating insecurity in the country had become an increasing matter of concern as Nigerians were no longer feeling secured anywhere.

”If the home of a state governor can be so brazenly attacked and set ablaze, what would they not do to the home of ordinary citizens ?

He stressed the need for the Federal Government and security agencies to be more proactive in handling the insecurity in the country.

The Senate Chief Whip however urged Gov. Uzodinma not to be deterred by the incident.

“The attack should rather cause the Governor to beef up security and welfare for the citizens of the state.

Kalu advised Nigerians to be security conscious at all times and provide useful information to security operatives to help the quest to secure Nigerians.

Gov. Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area was reported to have been set ablaze by unknown gunmen on early Saturday morning shortly after