From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, (ISOPADEC), Charles Orie, has flagged off 38 projects in the three oil-producing communities of Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema and Oru East councils.

Among the projects to be executed include a new 20-bed ultramodern hospital facility and at Oguta, Umuokanne in Ohaji and one in Oru East Council respectively.

Speaking during the flagging off of the 38 projects at Oguta, the ISOPADEC MD disclosed that the projects include three brand new ultramodern hospitals, maternity homes, rehabilitation of existing hospitals like the General Hospital Oguta, renovation of primary and secondary school blocks and building of 30 classroom blocks in some major communities as well as the construction of some community roads.

According to Orie, ‘this is the first time that the ISOPADEC will be executing 38 projects in the 33 wards of the oil-producing communities of the state and these projects must be delivered in the next six months. This is to alleviate the suffering of the oil-producing communities and to give a sense of belonging and also to quell the restiveness of the youths of the communities.’

Also, speaking the traditional ruler of Oguta Community, Eze Nnani Nzeribe, commended Governor Hope Uzodinma, for his passion to develop the state and expressed satisfaction over the new development, which he said has opened a new vista in grassroots development designed to make more communities habitable.

He prayed for the success of the projects whilst regretting that his people have suffered untold hardships as a result of the collapse of the Oguta General Hospital, saying they have had to travel as far as Owerri for treatment.

