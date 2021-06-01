By Christopher Oji

An escapee from Owerri Correctional Centre,Imo State ,Oyemachi Maduabuchi, 34, has been rearrested in Lagos .

Maduabuchi,was arrested after he stole a simcard of a church member where his elder sister took him for deliverance and spiritual cleansing.

The suspect had escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre , Imo State, after the jail break that occurred on April 5.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a Statement, explained that :”The suspect, who fled Owerri that same day, 5th of April, 2021, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, , of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun, Lagos. The sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on 19th April.

“The suspect was kept in his sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service. In the process, after the night vigil on 20th April, at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos, the suspect allegedly stole the sim and the memory cards of a member (names withheld) of the church before he was evetually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

“In the course of Police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been standing trial since 2009 for Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Ngbidi High Court 1, at Ngbidi in Imo State.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.