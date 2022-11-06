From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Managing Director of the Guinea Insurance Plc, Mr Nicholas Ojinaka has won the traditional rulership election of Ndegwu community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ojinaka from Umuomara polled 284 votes to win his closest rival, Mr Samson Ogbos from Umuoguta who got 215 votes. Other contestants, Chris Duru and Godson Akowunobi both from Umuoguta village polled 84 and 41 votes respectively.

Shortly after he was pronounced winner and declared the Eze-elect of Ndegwu by the Imo State Electoral Commissioner, Charles Ohiri, who also presided over the election and his certificate of return handed to him, with natives of the community, who have sought the position for a long time took to the streets to celebrate his victory.

Speaking on his victory, Ojinaka who was also a former President General of the community, thanked his people for reposing confidence in him just as he assured that his reign as a traditional ruler of the community would usher in peace and progress.

He said: “I want to thank everybody in the community for supporting me, we have long desired to have this day. God has made it possible. I want to assure you that my reign will bring peace and progress and I will reconcile all warring factions. Ndegwu would be in unity once again”.