Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu has ordered the ACG in charge of Zone E, Owerri, and the Commandant of Imo to carry out a full-scale investigation into the killing of Imo North Senatorial district candidate, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike, by a personnel of the corps from Imo State command.

The CG condemned in strong terms, the unwarranted killing of Mr. Emenike and berated the personnel involved in the dastardly act for such a costly mistake and wanton degree of carelessness that resulted in the death of a prominent politician and an illustrious son of Imo State.

He expressed regret over the incident and apologised to the family of the deceased and Nigerians on behalf of the corps. He and also commiserated with members of his political party, the Imo State government and the entire Imolites, praying that the Almighty God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and the deceased an eternal rest.

He charged all state commandants to make sure that the ugly incident does not repeat itself by constantly reading the rules of engagement to all armed men in their commands and ensuring periodic screening to keep them in check.

Abdullahi, however, assured Nigerians that the corps will continue to strive to live above board, reiterating that the recent psychological profiling of officers and men carried out across state commands was geared towards flushing out anyone with questionable character or unstable personality especially in the armed squad as the corps will not allow its reputation and integrity to be soiled or compromised by a few unscrupulous individuals.

He assured that he had set up a disciplinary committee and the personnel would be tried accordingly and if found culpable may face dismissal and subsequent prosecution.

A statement by the CDPRO, DCC Okeh Emmanuel, said the CG stated this while briefing the management at the corps national headquarters, Abuja, describing the death of the politician as an unfortunate one and a great loss to the family of the deceased, the entire people of Imo State and Nigeria in general.

Abdullahi, who was deeply saddened by the ugly incident, disclosed that the errant officer had been arrested and handed over to the police and that due diligence would be followed in ensuring that the personnel is punished and justice served accordingly.