From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has vowed to drag Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma and his collaborators before the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands, over the gruesome killings of innocent youths at Otulu in Oru East council of the state.

The pro-Biafra group led by Comrade Uchenna Madu, had two weeks ago condemned the dastard act and called for the immediate disbandment of the South East Security Network, otherwise called Ebubeagu, in Imo State.

It stated that the killings were unprovoked vowing that the heinous act of the Ebubeagu security outfit will not go unpunished.

Spokesman of MASSOB in Melbourne, Australia, Comrade Arinze Omeje in a statement obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu, Sunday, lamented that the governor had failed in discharging the most critical part of his constitutional duty as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Flaying the continued waste of innocent promising youths in the state, Omeje said: “MASSOB will drag the perpetrators irrespective of their affiliation, to the International Criminal Court at The Hague, over the killing of innocent citizens of Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s watch.

“MASSOB and other Biafra communities in Melbourne, Australia, are calling on Gov. Uzodimma to immediately disband Ebubeagu security outfit and at the same time declare state of emergency in Imo State because he has failed to protect the life and property of citizens of the state.”