From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Leader of Egbema Ward in Ohaji/ Egbema council area of the ,Hon Camelius Okoro has cried out that the lives of people are longer safe.

This is just as he alleged that the member representing the Ohaji/ Egbema State constituency , Hon Hercules Okoro and his elder brother who is the monarch of the community should be held responsible for the killings in the community .

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Okoro who is a councillor also alleged that the head of the anti- Cult Squad , Ubi Ettah , a Deputy Superintendent of Police who on the pay roll of Legislator who refused to respond to the distress call by the people especially by late President General of the community who himself was later shot dead by the gunmen, had misled the state command that it was a cult war .

It could be recalled that last Monday night Osita Ogbiri popularly known as Ossy ,who is said to be one of the Escapees from the Owerri Correctional facility in April, 2021, had led seven other members of his gang who included Obinna Asobia, Livingstone Abaziem ,Ugo Neabugwu and others had attacked and killed the President General of the Town, Ezinna Charles Mgbaraho, Chastity Nwachukwu, Secretary, the Public Relation Officer , Chinedu Anene,and four others who included Edeme Okoro, Issac Ojenya,Ndubuishi Okereke and Ifeyirinwoke Junior .

Camelius Okoro who disclosed this on Monday at a press conference held at the NUJ state Secretariat Owerri , said that the monarch of community the Ezemma of Mmahu ,Augustine Iwuogu had vowed that he will never accept the newly appointed Town Union executives which were made by the council chairman on the directives of the state governor Hope and that the position of the monarch was supported by the member representing the Ohaji Egbema state constituency in the state Assembly and the younger brother of the Hon. Hercules Okoro.

“This problem started on August 24, 2020 .The TC chairman Amadioha Marcel had appointed new PGs and Secretaries across the council as directed by the state government but when I transmitted the list of the appointees that of Mmahu town union to the Eze he said that he will not work with them and that it was not the duty of the state government to appoint for him. And he was supported by his younger brother who is the member representing the Ohaji Egbema state constituency in the State Assembly ,Hercules Okoro . But all this while we didn’t know that the Eze had camped the Osita Ogbiri in his compound and has using him attack and kill those who q0p supports the Town Union .

He added, ” Osita Ogbiri and his gang of kil went to our old compound where the attacked and killed my younger brother”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He appealed to the state governor to arrest the Monarch who he said has fled from the community for proper investigation, and that the DSP Ubi Ettah must be investigated to ascertain his complicity in killing of the community leaders of Mmahu .

However,in a swift reaction Hon. Hercules Okoro has dismissed the allegations of Camelius Okoro against him as hogwash and threatened to sue him for defamation of his character .

This is as maintained that he has no part in what had transpired in the community as he has not been in the village .

” Camelius Okoro is just talking rubbish and I am going to sue him for trying to defame my person because I am not a cultist and I don’t even know the person. When I new town union executives I had told the Council Chairman that run appointments were done contrary to the state by – laws .Now, how does it relates to killings. The state CID is already investigating the matter let the police finish their investigation and then we will know who had played which role in the unfortunate killings . I am going to sue him for trying to tarnish my image by linking me to what I don’t know. So , let him bring his proof .

The state legislator , further disclosed that , Tony Okanne who is the boss of Camelius Okoro had an issue with Osita Ogbiri the prison escapee and I was told that he had collected the land of the Ogbiri family and that the escapee had vowed that he will fight him and those who are loyal to him.

” This killing started in 2008 and to find a lasting solution we had set up a peace committee the prison escapee who refused to come before committee told me Tony Okanne had forcefully collected their family land and that he must fight him and loyalists. So, Camelius Okoro is not saying the truth and I challenge him to contradict me “. He submitted.