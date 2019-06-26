George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chief of Staff of Imo State Government House, Chief Chris Okewulonu, has admonished the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha, to stop his lamentations of alleged witch-hunt by his successor, Governor Emeka Ihedoha.

He said the “baseless accusation” of former governor Okorocha is a calculated and cheap gimmick to create a leeway for him to escape accounting for his eight years of “horrific” stewardship as governor of the state.

The immediate past governor had, through his media aide, Sam Onwnemeodo, accused Governor Ihedioha of having vowed to wipe out legacies of his administration as well as witch-hunting him. In a statement signed his media aide, Kennedy Eweama, Okewulonu said the immediate past governor was yet to come to terms with the reality of his defeat and that his baseless accusation of witch-hunt and alleged plans by the Ihedioha administration to obliterate his legacies were nothing but distraction.

“Former governor Okorocha has been accusing the Ihedioha-led administration of witch hunting him and that the administration has also vowed to destroy his legacies in Imo. But legacies can only be destroyed where any exists. In this case, Okorocha only left sordid and bitter legacies Imo people do not wish to be associated with.”