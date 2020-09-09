Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri chapter has rescued one of its members, Mr Emma Ogu who was among the victims trapped with their families at the Akwakuma landslide.

According to the chairman, Ejike Ibecheozo who was accompanied by Anayo Uhiara on a solidarity visit to their colleague’s residence yesterday, said the move became imperative to save the live of one of their own and his family from the looming disaster posed by the landslide.

He explained that one of their members, Gbenga Michael volunteered a 3 besroom apartment for temporary use by Ogu and his family pending when they will properly settle down.

Ogu, in deep appreciation of the effort of his colleagues has urged the state government to come to the rescue of those still trapped in the landslide.

He said ” I’m very grateful to the compassion shown me by ASUP, and Mr Gbenga Michael especially at my time of need, it showed as sense of belonging and I remain indebted to their visit.”

Also accompanied them in the visit is the Head of Department (HOD) mass communication , Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Sheba Gabson who led other members of the department on the solidarity visit.

Meanwhile, our correspondent who visited the scene yesterday morning reported that the heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday morning has increased the magnitude of the landslide.

So far, the number of trapped families according to our correspondent has increased from twenty to twenty five. While the number of buildings affected has increased from seven to twelve.

It would be recalled that Ogu was the only victim who takes risk by climbing an iron device he uses as a ladder to assess the surface.