Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri chapter, has rescued one of its members, Emma Ogu, who was among the victims trapped with their families at the Akwakuma landslide.

According to the Chairman, Ejike Ibecheozo, who was accompanied by Anayo Uhiara on a solidarity visit to their colleague’s residence, yesterday, the move became imperative to save the live of one of their own and his family from the disaster posed by the landslide.

He said one of their members, Gbenga Michael, volunteered a three-bedroom apartment for temporary use by Ogu and his family pending when they will properly settle down.

Ogu thanked his colleagues and urged the state government to come to the rescue of those still trapped in the landslide.

He said: “I am very grateful to the compassion shown me by ASUP, and Michael, especially at my time of need, it showed a sense of belonging and I remain indebted to their visit.”

Also, Head of Department, Mass Communication, Sheba Gabson, led other members of the department on the solidarity visit.

Meanwhile, when Daily Sun visited the scene yesterday, it was observed that the downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday has increased the magnitude of the landslide.

So far, the number of trapped families according to Daily Sun has increased from 20 to 25 while the number of buildings affected has increased from seven to 12.

Ogu was the only victim who took the risk to climb an iron device as a ladder to access the surface.