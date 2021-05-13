From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Victims of the landslide that occurred at the Trinity Street, Akwakwuma in Imo State have expressed their sadness over the inability of the government to keep to its promise of rehabilitating and resettling them after the incident that occurred in September 2020.

The landslide trapped several residents in their homes for several days, including Emma Ogu, a journalist and lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri.

The landslide destroyed several structures and cut many buildings off the access road, warranting the state government through the Commissioner for Environment, Iyke Njoku, to quit residents of the area.

But surprisingly, after the quit notice, the victims said they have been abandoned to their fate, claiming the government’s lukewarm attitude towards their plight is worsening their fear of a looming danger in the affected buildings, especially as the rains have started again.

In statement by Trinity Neighbours Association Chairman, Michael Okafor, and Emma Ogwu, respectively, they appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma to come to their aide and help them resettle in their temporary abode while given attention to save their former building from collapsing in the landslide.

“Great number of us, especially those whose houses were seriously threatened complied with the government quit notice even without palliative from the government.

“Visits and promises of government officials raised our hope and gave us a sense of belonging. But up till the time of writing you, sir, nothing has been done to the devastated area and road.” They said in the statement.