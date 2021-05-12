From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Victims of a landslide that occurred on Trinity Street in Akwakwuma, Imo State, have expressed their sadness over the state government not keeping to its promise to rehabilite and resettle them after an incident that occurred in September 2020.

The devastating landslide trapped several residents in their homes for several days including Mr Emma Ogu, a journalist and lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication Federal Polytechnic Nekede. Owerri.

The landslide destroyed several structures and cut many buildings off the access road, warranting the state government through the Commissioner for Environment Dr Iyke Njoku, to quit residents of the area.

But surprisingly, after the quit notice, the victims stated that they have been abandoned to their fate, claiming that the government’s lukewarm attitude towards their plight is worsening their fear of a looming danger in the affected buildings this year especially as the rains they pointed out has started again.

In statement by the chairman of the Trinity Neighbors Association, Michael Okafor, and Mr Emma Ogwu, respectively, it appealed to governor Hope Uzodinma to quickly come to their aide and help them resettle in their temporary abode while given a quick attention to save their former building from collapsing in the landslide.

The statement reads: ‘Your Excellency ,great number of us especially those whose houses were seriously threatened complied with the government quit even without palliative from the government.

‘This visits and promises of the government officials raised our hope and gave and gave of sense of belonging. But up till the time of writing you ,sir nothing has been done to the devastated area and road.’