From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The lawmaker representing Okigwe North, Imo State, in the House of Representatives, Miriam Onuoha, organised a three-day free medical outreach for the people of her constituency.

Miriam in her speech at the occasion revealed that the organising committee received over 2,500 registered cases from her constituents for the programme.

According to her, out of the registered cases, 65 were cases of surgeries of different forms, over 1000 were treated for ailments such as malaria, typhoid and other contracted diseases, while there were over 75 cases of cataract treated.

Given account of her stewardship, she said: “I thank the good people of my constituency for voting me despite the party affiliation. I promise to continue to deliver on my promises. I have sponsored five bills, raised motion on outage of power in Okigwe. It is already getting attention. I rehabilitated several classroom blocks and attracted road projects to Onuimo. Installation of transformers in different communities. We gave scholarships to 65 students including paying for their JAMB. Besides, what we are doing today, we will support it with home delivery of nutrition because one cannot take drug without food.”

She thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma and the state Commissioner for Health, Batholomew Okorochukwu, for their support.