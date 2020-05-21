Dickson Okafor

The lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nduka, recently distributed some food items and cash to the poor in the 11 wards of the constituency.

The event, which took place at the headquarters of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, witnessed a large turnout of people, even as the social distancing process was adhered to.

Items distributed included rice, noodles, groundnut oil, tomato paste, onions and cash. The gesture, according to Nduka, was part of his efforts to alleviate the sufferings of his people and sensitise them on preventive measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

He said: “No doubt, coronavirus pandemic has brought untold hardship on you, especially the vulnerable, the elderly and the poor in the constituency. That is why I am here today to give you some food items and cash as palliatives to ameliorate your suffering and hunger during this trying period,” he said.

He thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for complementing the Federal Government’s effort through provision of palliatives to the people in the 27 local government areas in the state. He praised the governor for the steps he has taken so far towards preventing the virus from spreading in the state, adding that Imo was among states that have recorded few cases of the virus.

Nduka also sensitised the beneficiaries on the dangers of the virus and admonished them to support the state government by obeying all the safety rules issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These, he said, include frequent washing of their hands with water and soap or hand sanitizer as well as adherence to the social distance measure.

Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, Chidi Okechukwu, thanked Nduka for giving his constituents cause to cheer. He prayed that God would reward him. Okechukwu reminded the beneficiaries that their lives were more important than food and urged them to observe all the safety guidelines issued by NCDC.

He said, “Both food items and cash are palliatives to ameliorate your suffering and hunger during this period of COVID-19 pandemic, but your lives are more precious than food. So, try to stay safe and alive by adhering to the NCDC safety rules to help stop the spread of the virus.”