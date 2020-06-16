Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) just as a woman who after safely delivering twins has died from complications from the disease.

The Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19 in the state, Professor Maurice Iwu, disclosed this during his weekly press briefing in Owerri.

The infected lawmaker, according to Iwu, is currently in isolation with his wife, while tests have been directed to be conducted on all the state lawmakers.