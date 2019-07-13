George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo state House of Assembly has called for the immediate probe of former governor Rochas Okorocha for converting the Imo Broadcasting Corporation quarters to Rochas Foundation College.

Uche Ogbuagu ( Ikeduru state constituency) who moved the motion on Friday during plenary urged the leadership of the House to summon officials of the ministry of land to appear before it to explain how a state property was converted into a private property.

He said “ some government lands ,particularly ,the IBC quarters,Orji,was converted to Rochas Foundation College which is a private business of the ex – Governor Rochas Okorocha , many individuals were equally dispossessed of their lands by the immediate past governor of Imo state to his private use. It shall be in the interest of justice to recover all the government’s lands unlawfully converted into private use and also return all lands unlawfully grabbed from individual owners to the legitimate owners.”

Hon . Ogbuagu further stated “that the government officials at ministry of lands ,particularly, the director and others be summoned to appear before the executive session of the House to give account of their stewardship.”

The lawmakers said that posterity would not forgive them if they did not recover the land from Okorocha.

Following the unanimous adoption of the motion by the entire House , the speaker, Collins Chiji instructed the Clerk of the Assembly to invite Okorocha’ aides to appear before the executive session of the House.