From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A lecturer in the department of Electrical and Electronics from the Imo State University, (IMSU) Owerri in Imo State, Mr Christian Obinwa Ahamaefule is presently embroiled in a N10 million Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND) grant allegedly approved for him in 2012 to advance his academic learning (PhD).

But a reliable source from the citadel of learning squealed to Sunday Sun that the lecturer instead of proceeding to Ukrain where he alleged to have done his studies stayed back in Nigeria till the duration of his leave expired.

He was however asked to submit to management of the school,the Direct Academic Planning(DAP) department that approved the TETFUND grant, showing evidence of his travel,Progress Report and as well his PhD result.

Instead of providing the evidence, Amaefule was said to have stayed away again from the school only to resurface when a new Vice Chancellor was appointed,the source further alleged.

His actions prompted the school to probe into his certificates which is also said to have been in doubt especially his National Youth Service Corp which he claimed to have to have finished.

Amaefule, who is said to have been engaged on Acting capacity, is said to have come back surprisingly now that a new Acting Vice Chancellor is at the helms of affair.

When Ahamaefule was contacted on the allegations he simply referred our correspondent to his Head of Department,Electrical and Electronics, Dr. H . E Opara and the Director Academic Planning(DAP),professor Chiyenre Ukagha for clarification,insisting that they are the only ones that can talk on the matter.

But when contacted both academic heads also referred Sunday Sun to the Acting Registrar of the school, Dr. Julius Osuagwu who eventually refused to talk on the matter.

The scandal some lecturers in the department who spoke to Sunday Sun under anonymity said if not properly handled may question the integrity of the school.

