War of attrition is brewing in Council areas of Imo State following a recent Supreme Court judgment in which state governors were told they had no powers to remove elected local government chairmen and councillors from office.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, chairmen and councillors who served in the last leg of the Okorocha administration and who felt they were unduly removed from office by Gov Emeka Ihedioha last week attempted to go back to office.

During the ‘take over’ attempt, a former councillor in one of the council areas was said to have been shot dead by those who opposed the idea.

However, when it appeared that tension has died down, another group, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State Chapter (2010-2013) group had come out to claim they are the authentic former Local Government political office holders that should take over and not the immediate past officials.

The group threatened not to allow the Rochas Okorocha men have their way as they claim to be the rightful people to return to office as a result of the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement signed by Chief Ezekiel Chukwukere and 13 others on behalf of the 2010-2013 group of chairmen and councillors and obtained by Saturday Sun, they claimed that no other group in the state would return to complete their tenure at the councils except them.