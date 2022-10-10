From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ex-deputy Governor of Imo State Dr Ebere Udeagu has died aged 79.

Dr Udeagu, who was deputy to Chief Achike Udenwa between 1999 and 2007, reportedly died in Owerri, the Imo State capital in the early hours of Monday.

In a terse condolence message to the deceased Water Engineer turned politician from Okigwe, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo State, said that the passing of the one-time vice presidential candidate of the then All Peoples Party was saddening.

“Okigwe zone, Imo State and indeed Nigeria have lost a classic elder statesman who was dedicated to a better society,” he said.

Udeagu, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was from Ihube in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.