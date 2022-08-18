From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has described as mischievous and a calculated attempt to cause confusion in the minds of her supporters by linking Dr Libo Agwara as a relation of the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Recall that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi had on Saturday commissioned a building donated by Dr Libo Agwara ,a US based Attorney and Businessman and, a supporter of the “Obidient” movement .

The party said that the fake news which emanated from a social media skit that gone viral , where a comedian, Mc Flexy de Aproko King made such claim should be disregarded by members of the public and supporters of the party in the state.

In a press statement signed on Thursday by Comr. Aku Obidimma State publicity Secretary of the party which read in part said:

“The attention of the Labour Party, Imo State chapter has been drawn to a fake news circulating, that Dr. Libo Agwara who graciously donated the massive office complex to the party in Imo is a brother to Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State.

We are aware that this fake news may have emanated from a social media skit that has gone viral, where a comedian, Mc Flexy de Aproko King made such claim.

“Our Party has therefore decided to use this medium to correct the false information, to ensure the public is not deceived and we unequivocally state that Dr. Libo Agwara has no relationship of any sort with Governor Hope Uzodinma as he hails from Ngor Okpala LGA while the later is from Oru East LGA. Moreso Dr. Libo has never met or talked with the Governor in his life and feels embarrassed by this fake news.”

Continuing ,”Having set the record straight, the Labour Party in Imo therefore urge the public who are massively supporting the party and Mr. Peter Obi, our Presidential candidate not to be distracted by this fake news, but rather to focus more on the liberation of Nigeria struggle which the party is midwifing.

We also use this opportunity to once more thank Dr. Libo for making Imo Labour Party proud with a befitting office.”