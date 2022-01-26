Imo State has been selected as one of the four pilot states that will kickstart the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Nigeria.

Similarly, Governor Hope Uzodinma has emerged the focal governor of the programme ahead of its official launch in February in Abuja.

SAPZ is a government enabled, private sector-driven action plan aimed at quickening the transformation of the Nigerian agricultural sector through industrialisation.

African Development Bank (ADB) and consortium of international organisations are driving the implementation of the programme.

Governor Uzodinma and his colleagues, yesterday, in Ivory Coast met with the ADB President, Akinwumi Adesina, and heads of other organisation for the signing of agreements for the take off of the programme in the next four weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzodinma, as the focal governor, pledged on behalf of his colleagues to ensure the programme succeeds.

“As the focal governor of SAPZ, I have dedicated the full instrumentality of my office to the provision of enabling environment for the kick off of the programme,” he said.

Uzodinma said he desires that the programme becomes a veritable strategy that will enhance agriculture and industrialisation in Nigeria.

He urged both the institutions and states selected for the first phase of the programme to work in concert to attract global, regional and national investors to fully populate the zones.