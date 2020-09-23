

Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State attached to the Special Anti-Cult unit of the command have arrested a 31-year-old man from Imo State, Chijioke (surname withheld) for allegedly stealing and selling two twin girls allegedly sired by him.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that the suspect had allegedly lured his former lover, one…, the mother of the babies and stole the girls from her. He allegedly later sold them for N150,000.

The statement read: “On the 21/9/2020 at about 6pm, following credible intelligence, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) arrested one Chijioke ‘m’ aged 31 years of Imo State but resides at Uruagu village, Nnewi .

“The suspect lured his ex-girlfriend whom he allegedly impregnated and stole the children (twin baby girls) aged about two months on the 4/8/2020 after she gave birth to them through a Cesarean section and sold same children to one Tina (surname withheld) ‘f’ aged 31 years of Imo State at the rate of N150,000 only.

“Meanwhile, both the two suspects have been arrested and the children recovered in good condition. Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects would be brought to book.”