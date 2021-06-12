From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A man from Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, and whose identity is being withheld, on Thursday hanged himself after he was caught having canal knowledge of his daughter.

A source from the community, who confided in our correspondent, narrated that the man has been forcing her 17-year-old daughter to sleep with him for a very long time before the burble burst on him.

According to the source, the villagers who have been suspicious of his incest with his daughter had earlier approached him but he denied it blatantly.

Not satisfied with his denial, some of their kinsmen decided to keep their eyes on the father and daughter. Fortunately, they were not disappointed by their suspicion as both were caught on the act.

The angry youths around were able to catch the man who attempted to jump out from the window of his building, the source said.

He was later dragged to the palace of the traditional ruler of the area where he was said to have confessed to the crime.

He was made to perform some traditional sacrifices. But he later hanged himself on a tree in a nearby bush.

The man was said to have told his daughter to forgive him but also told her that he could not live to bear the stigma of his act.

Her daughter claimed her father had been threatening to kill her if she exposed their secret affair to the public.

“She told us that her father has been sleeping with her since she was 16 years, and that he threatened to kill her if she revealed their affair to the mother, a trader.