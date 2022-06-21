From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to reports that gunmen bombed a popular market at Izombe,in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State,the State police command has described it false and malicious.

A statement by the State police spokesperson,Michael Abattam further noted the report was a calculated attempt to undermine the improved security situation in the State.

However given an account of what transpired, Abattam said “May I at this juncture, state the true facts surrounding the incident that actually occurred on 20/6/2022 in Izombe Central Market.

“It is on record that there was no bomb explosion in Izombe Central Market on 20/6/2022, and there was no record at the disposal of the Command that, the traders were in anytime warned by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or it militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) not to come out on Mondays for their businesses. Moreso, the community has always engaged in their market business without fear of molestation from anybody.

“However, preliminary investigation conducted by the Police Operatives on arrival at the market while responding to the distress on 20/6/2022 at about 1630hours, revealed that some overzealous miscreants came to the Izombe Central Market in Oguta LGA of Imo State, on a motorcycle, went to a stationed Bus where the conductor was canvassing for passengers traveling to Owerri and set it ablaze in the name of enforcing sit-at-home order in the Community and left almost immediately after the act.

“However, no life was lost and most of the people have left because it was the close of market.” Abattam stated.

Meanwhile,the State commissioner of police,Mohammed Barde while commending residents of the State on their support to the police urged them to disregard the report which he added is capable of creating tension in the State.