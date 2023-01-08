From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The need for integration of migration programmes as well as coordinated activities has been emphasised in Owerri, the Imo State capital. This is in a bid to accommodate all stakeholders including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), academia, government agencies, and community and faith-based organisations.

In a communique issued at the end of its panel discussion which featured representatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), the Imo State government, RARDUJA International, as well as other CSOs reiterated the need for diaspora mobilisation in Imo State, given that a good percentage of Nigeria’s diaspora population is from Imo.

The panel revealed the imperative to continuously mobilise the states, local governments and CSOs through a decentralised process and consolidate the channels of communication with migration focal points, which is the most effective way of bringing migration discourse closer to the people at the grassroots level.

According to the communique signed by the chairman of the panel, Hon. Eddy Duru and the co-chairman, Chief Jeto Nwadi, stated “that the locals, especially in Imo State and other states are the real people who feel the impacts of migration, both positive and negative; hence, the need for this year’s focus on decentralisation of migration governance.

The Imo State 2022 migration dialogue committee expressed optimism that Imolites will greatly benefit from this decentralisation of migration governance, as every local government, community and village will be captured in the scheme of things.”