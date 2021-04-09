From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, yesterday, abducted a royal father, Eze Charles Iroegbu of Umueze, Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area said the monarch was kidnapped alongside some of his cabinet chiefs on their way home after attending a wedding ceremony at Mbano.

The traditional ruler, who is the Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, was said to have encountered the gunmen who came in three vehicles on their way home, but were diverted and taken to an unknown destination.

“His Highness and his cabinet chiefs were heading back home from a traditional wedding ceremony in Mbano when they were kidnapped. They came in three vehicles, as we speak, nobody knows where they were taken to,” the source said.

“Already, most of the indigenes of the community are afraid of the safety of their monarch following the current crime wave in the state and inmates recently on the run.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not confirm the incident as at the time of the report, maintaining that such has not been reported to any police division in the state.