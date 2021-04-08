From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Crime wave increased in Imo State yesterday as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted a royal father, Eze Charles Iroegbu of Umueze, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to a source from the area, the monarch was said to have been kidnapped alongside some of his cabinet chiefs on their way home after attending a wedding ceremony at Mbano.

The traditional ruler who is the Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit was said to have encountered the gunmen who came in 3 vehicles on their way home but were diverted and taken to an unknown destination.

“His Highness and his cabinet chiefs were heading back home from a traditional wedding ceremony in Mbano they attended when they were kidnapped. They came in 3 vehicles, as we speak, nobody knows where they have taken them to.” The source said.

Already, most of the indigenes of the community are allaying fears of the safety of their monarch following the current crime wave in the State and inmates recently on the run.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not confirm the incident as at the time of the report, maintaining that such has not been reported to any police division in the State.