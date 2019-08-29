George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers has given its support to the ongoing effort by the Emeka Ihedioha led administration in recovering the properties of the state government which were carted away by officials of the immediate past administration.

This is even as it cautioned ex- Governor Rochas Okorocha to respect constituted authority in the state by conducting himself as a responsible former leader, stressing that the former governor should know that there cannot be two governors in a state at a time.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Obi of Orodo, Eze Agunwa Samuel Ohiri, said that Imo monarchs were in support of the Emeka Ihedioha administration in its bid to recover looted government assets and fund from officials of the immediate past government.

“Imo Council of Traditional Rulers is backing the Emeka Ihedioha led administration in its efforts to recover all government properties and funds carted away by former officials of the immediate past administration and we believe that it is the right thing to do. These properties belong to the state and therefore, should be returned to the state.

‘The issue of recovery of government properties was initiated by former Governor Rochas Okorocha in 2011 when he set up a committee, headed by Prof. Placid Ekwueme, who, went around recovering properties of the state government from the officials of the Ikedi Ohakim administration and we urge all those who are still in possession of the properties of the state to quickly return same to the state government because it is criminal to convert the property of the state to personal use.”

Similarly, Ohiri called on both the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller-General of Prisons to refund money expended on their state headquarters saying the state, with her lean revenue cannot afford such expensive gift from the ex – Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“We want to appeal to both the Inspector –General of Police and the Comptroller- General of Prisons to refund to the state the over N10 billion used in erecting new state headquarters by the ex-governor because the state could not afford that, going by the lean revenue of the state.”