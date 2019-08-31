George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Following a high court judgement nullifying the dethronement of former Chairman of the Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Cletus Ilomunaya , the Obi of Obingwu as well as his removal from his stool, 84 traditional rulers from across the three zones in the State have urged Governor Emeka Ihedioha to restore the illegally dissolved Traditional Rulers Council led by the Obi of Obingwu.

The monarchs also commended Governor Ihedioha for reinstating traditional rulers who were illegally and unlawfully dethroned by the immediate past governor as well as paying them all their allowances. The traditional rulers made the call yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital after a meeting that lasted over five hours.

The 84 traditional rulers in attendance were drawn from the entire three zones in the state, including Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri. Presenting a communiqué on behalf of the traditional rulers during a press briefing, Eze Anayo Durueburuo, the Obi of Okwudor in Njaba Local Government Area enjoined the governor to act in obedience to the rule of law policy of the new Imo Government by acting in respect of a high court judgement which directed that the Ilomunaya led traditional rulers council should be restored to office as soon as possible. The communiqué further urged the government to quickly dissolve the Imo state Council of Traditional Rulers led by Eze Agunwa Ohiri without further delay.