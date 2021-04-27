From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Traditional rulers in Imo State has threatened to lay a curse on those responsible for the attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma’s country home on Saturday.

Rising from a meeting attended by the 633 monarchs from the autonomous communities in the State,the royal fathers chaired by Eze Emmanuel Okeke, State Chairman Traditional rulers Institution while condemning the attack also noted that it was politically motivated.

Okeke while reading a communique before newsmen explained that the traditional rulers in the State will make effort to reconcile all aggrieved politicians in the State in a bid to avert further occurrence.

But he emphasised that whereby they refuse to tow the line of peace, the monarchs will have no other option than to invoke the ancestors on any rebelling politician.

Also, the monarchs have also called on the security agencies to embark on thorough investigation in a bid to apprehending all those behind the ugly incident.

He said “We Condemn the attack on governor Hope Uzodimma’s country home, we call on security agencies to carry out proper investigation and make sure culprits face the law.

” We believe that the attack was politically motivated, so we have asked all agrieved politician in the State to sheath their sword, we did not vote for them to fight but to lead us.

“Those behind these attacks in the State should desist or we will consult the ancestors and lay a curse on them. All the properties being destroyed will be built back with public fund,this will take us back and we don’t want it.” Okeke said.