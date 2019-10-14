A summit aimed at reviewing the security masterpiece of the two oil producing Local Government Areas of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta of Imo State is underway.

Deputy Governor Gerald Irona disclosed this when he received a delegation of the Old Boys Association of Priscilla Memorial Grammar School, Oguta, who paid him a visit at his Oguta residence. He said the summit slated to hold this month would ensure the area was crime-free.

“Before the end of October, we will have a security summit in Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta local government areas. We have tried to clean up Oguta axis, but considering the peculiarities of the councils, there is need for critical stakeholders to sit down to discuss issues around security in the area. At a time in this community, citizens were living in fear. Communities in some of the areas were overrun by hoodlums. People could not walk freely without being molested. Within the few months that we have stayed in office, you can see that we have brought some level of sanity in the area. We are not there yet. This has to be sustained and all stakeholders need to be involved. Our people returning home must have a safe Christmas celebration,” he stated.

Owerri branch chairman of the association, Anthony Alinnor, applauded the deputy governor, describing him as an “exemplary old boy.” He lauded the new administration as divine, and assured of their continued support.