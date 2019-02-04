Henry Umahi

Chief Uche Njoku is founder/president Imozurukwuo, a socio-political group with the mandate to positively change the political landscape of Imo State. He speaks on the political development in the state.

Trying to instigate and enforce a form of revolution against unworthy characters in Imo State, as you put it, is a huge challenge. How do you intend to do that?

I am a man, who cannot accept evil, injustice and unfairness. I want to correct all that. It is not a hard road to travel; it is a function of our mindset. It is just a question of standing up to say enough is enough. What has informed this move is just to find solution to the hydra-headed problem of Imo. It is up to us to form cohesion and say no to the evil clique. I sometimes ask myself, ‘is it so difficult to comprehend that these oppressors are so few in number’. In Imo, I do not see them being more than 100 or 1,000 people who have been oppressing us. We are in our millions. So, I asked myself, why don’t we form cohesion of the oppressed as represented by Imozurukwuo, defend ourselves forcefully to stop all the insults and dehumanisation foisted on us? All we do is sit down like morons, complain like little children and do nothing. We always have all the excuses in the world; we don’t do the needful to save ourselves. So, I am simply trying to revise that standard with the Imozurukwuo revolution train. We can see all the reasons to do the right thing. If our people keep following us, and our directives, we will hit success. From the ward governing council level of Imozurukwuo up to the senatorial level, we will choose our candidates, campaign, and vote and defend our votes. While for the governorship and presidential elections, the Imozurukwuo governing council and stakeholders in the state will choose the candidates just as the general body of Imozurukwuo will campaign, vote and defend the votes of such candidates. That’s what we intend to do in the revolution. Let me tell you, other states will soon copy from us and that will save Nigeria.

How well have you mobilised the people towards this exercise?

We have mobilised a lot of people – the professional class, the artisans, the students, and the Christian community have endorsed our activism for good governance. Let me use this opportunity to address the Christian community. We want some more like Oliver Twist. Let me first of all thank the few Christian leaders who stuck out their necks and whose voices have been heard, yet not intimidated in their struggle for good governance. Let me use this opportunity to call on church heads here in Imo to begin evangelising and networking for Imozurukwuo in their churches as their own little contribution to the struggle to liberate ourselves by preaching Imozurukwuo’s democratically coordinated cohesive block-voting against the oppressors. In every struggle, somebody must lead and somebody must follow.

How can Imozurukwuo revolution restore hope in Imo with regards to vote buying and voter intimidation?

I have educated most well-meaning politicians and some other personalities in Imo for us to get it right. You must divorce Imozurukwuo from party politics. Our party is the whole people of Imo. We want good administration. Imozurukwuo is seeking justice and equity. Of course, the best candidate is the one we want, not party. All the parties are polluted.

Even APGA, which Imolites were holding on to before now, has become a trading political party. So, where is the good party? Let us only look out for the good man who belongs to any party. If we are fighting under a political party, we will fail. If 90 percent of the people, and the churches say we want Mr. Q, under the directive of Imozurukwuo, INEC, the army, police and jets cannot crush that decision. Here, we are using peoples’ power. It is said that after God, the peoples’ power is the next. The peoples’ power is what is required – the voice of the people is the voice of God. If these oppressors try anything funny, all Imolites, led by Imozurukwuo, will march out to the streets. Let them kill us all or give us our rights and freedom. This is the difference between June and July, this will be the difference between party and peoples’ power led by Imozurukwuo. We are simply doing God’s work while the political parties are just doing their own thing. For God’s sake, let them listen to us and follow our directives from our information desk.

Considering the number of polling booths in Imo, what is your numerical strength in Imozurukwuo?

Apart from the few who are the oppressors and their hangers on, every other person in Imo is Imozurukwuo. Imozurukwuo by its name is all-encompassing.

How are you funding this massive project?

Most of the funds come from my personal resources. Because our people are highly suspicious, I decided to fund it with some help here and there. As time goes on, we expect that some well-meaning people will come forward in support of our efforts. So, we expect people to come forward to support us. Interested persons can sponsor some of our programmes mainly in the media and the group’s logistics.

How are we sure your motive won’t be misinterpreted by security agencies with the word revolution, which is often associated with violence? How safe are you?

I should be safe. I don’t know why anybody should be afraid of that. I should be protected by everybody since am fighting for everybody’s good. Revolting against injustice and being blackmailed by anybody is of no consequence to the truth of the massive injustice the masses of this our dear Imo have passed through because of bad governance. Is it better becoming timid, not to defend my wife and family for our children to grow up in justice and equity? Shall we follow what we heard that happened in Osun State where a policeman must show the voter where to vote or be slapped? If I should be slapped once, I should slap back 100 times for him to see the level of anger in me and that will stop all these nonsense. That is why all Imolites should stand up and fight strongly against these injustices with the Imozurukwuo revolution train.