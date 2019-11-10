Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Imo State Indigenes in Kano State have raised objection to the recent calls to replace the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo as the leaders of the Igbo socio- cultural organization at the end of his present tenure.

The position was contained in a disclaimer signed by the President and Secretary of Imo Indigenes Association, Kano State, Damian Anyanwu and Sydney Emeafu.

The disclaimer was in response to a position purportedly published by the leadership of Imo communities in the 19 Northern States, which sought for the replacement of Chief Nnia John Nwodo as the leaders of the Igbo socio-cultural organization.

The statement held that, “While the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria encourages freedom of association, it also frowns at attempts to misguide and misinform the public”.

“A group said they were shopping to replace the current President general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo worldwide, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, when his tenure expires while stated that any son of Imo State, who is interested should indicate same” .

“The last thing that the administration of Chief Nnia John Nwodo needs now is distractions, said the disclaimer

Imo indigenes in Kano argued that there are existing extant rules that determine how Ohaneze leaders are elected, urging Nigerian to disregard the call for an Imo indigene to replace Nwodo as the the call is suspicious.