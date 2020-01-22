Brown Chimezie

Chief Vitus Uzoh, the Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State has said that Imo State is bigger than individuals, hence, Senator Hope Uzodinma should work toward uniting the people through progressive policies. In this interview, he urged Chief Ihedioha to learn from former president Jonathan and let go by eschewing rancour and bad feelings as a result of the supreme Court verdicts He speaks on this and other national issues.

What are your views about Supreme Court Judgment on Imo?

We should remember that the Supreme Court is the apex judicial body in the country and as such in order to avoid anarchy and breakdown of Law and Order, Imolites should abide by the rulings. At this stage, no amount of agitations by groups or individuals can reverse the judgment. So, what Ndimo need to do now is to accept the judgment and pray that God gives the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma the wisdom to steer the state aright.

What is your advice to Ndimo, Ihedioha and Uzodinma?

To the Imolites, in the interest of peace I would ask everybody to calm down and take things easy so that the progress of Imo State would not be affected by this sudden change. We just have to welcome the new governor. We don’t have any choice for now. This is something we cannot change so we have to accept the verdict so that the state can move forward.

The former governor Ihedioha should take the judgment in good fate knowing full well that Imo State is bigger than any individual. You can see protest going on here and there in Imo State as people are showing their grievances. However, I wouldn’t like it to degenerate to breakdown of law and order to the point of destroying lives and properties because what is going on now could spin out of control and affect our beloved state. Ihedioha should also talk to his people to take things easy.

They should learn from former President GoodLuck Jonathan who declared after the 2015 General election that no life and blood of Nigerians is worth shedding because of his ambition. Such decision at this material time would help the state a lot.

Senator Uzodinma should carry everybody along by forming a government of unity. I was surprised to read over the weekend where he allegedly said that he would cancel all contracts awarded by his predecessors. Statements like this raise tension and heat up the polity. What Imo people need now is good governance, democratic dividends and not divisive statements.

Though I am not a contractor, I know that there are some contracts already awarded that are beneficial to the masses and if cancelled would have terrible economic impact on the masses. Fort instance, this contract financed by the World Bank, which spread across nook and crannies of the state, should be sustained. Suspension of such laudable goals would only compound the hardships of the common man.

Tell us about your role as Ohanaeze Deputy President and member, Imo Lagos stakeholders

As Deputy president Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, we are working very hard with the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna to unite Ndigbo in Lagos State. You know in recent times, there were issues that almost affected the unity of Ohanaeze in Lagos State. Some of our members were aggrieved over one thing or the other but as it stands now, we are trying to bring everybody together under one umbrella so that Ndigbo can speak with one voice. We commend our national leader, President general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo for his role in initiating peace meetings that solved most of the problems. As a peace-loving leader, he has been up and doing in ensuring that peace exists in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos Chapter. As we begin the year 2020, I believe everything would be back to normal.

As for Imo State stakeholders in Lagos, we also need peace and unity to move forward. We are in touch with activities in our home state and are ready to make our own robust contributions when called upon to make our inputs.

During the Yuletide, I noticed that most road networks in Imo are bad compared to neighboring Anambra, which has good road networks. I hereby call on the new governor to learn from his Anambra counterpart on how to move the state forward.

Can you give us highlight of Ikwuano Obodo Ukwu Day?

It is an annual event that has been on for the past 10 years. It is an avenue for us to celebrate Obodoukwu clan. The last one was held on December 30 where we invited our friends and well-wishers to come and enjoy with us. The event featured best of cultural displays from Obodoukwu people and later we will mark Ikwuano Obodoukwu Day. All these festivals are to give our people a sense of belonging. It serves as an opportunity for our people in the Diaspora to meet and deliberate on the way forward. I want to commend our traditional rulers and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the event.

Your advice to Imolites in 2020

I advise my people no matter where they are that Imo comes first before other things as such it is our duty to pray and contribute towards peace and unity in the state. For it is when there is peace that we can talk of prosperity and good governance.