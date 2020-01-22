Mike Pius

Seasoned football technocrat and ambassador, Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna has expressed his confidence that Governor Hope Uzodinma will assemble a formidable cabinet to steer the ship of governance in Imo State, including the sports sector.

Ogbonna, who described sports as a big industry, which had suffered neglect emphasised the need to entrust the rebuilding of the sector in experienced persons with passion for sports and commitment to quality governance.

“We need to restore Imo State to its envious top position in the country. Imo has abundant sports talents. Until recent years, Imo State had the leading record in Nigeria, with a rich reservoir of talents in every sport. Our governor has passion for sports. And as a successful businessman, who also understands the socio- economic importance of sports in the development of the state, he would change the narrative about our sports. “It is unfortunate that Imo State suddenly became a poaching ground for other states because, past regimes did not manage our sports well. We can rebuild it and reclaim our pride of place in the country. All we need to do is have the right person in charge of the department. I have invested greater part of my life in sport. If I am given the opportunity by governor Uzodinma to administer the sector, I will transform every facet of the sector. I have a template for sports development that would yield results in the shortest possible time. “Although there have been efforts in the past to rehabilitate our sports in the state, all need to do is to review what is on ground, initiate plan of action and fast track implementation. Of course, welfare and development of athletes and facilities upgrading would receive priority”.

Ogbonna, who is the South-east Ambassador of then Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), recently initiated a welfare scheme for retired sportsmen and women in the state.

According to him, the programme, which would be administered through the platform of Prince Ogbonna Development Foundation (PODEF), included the disbursement of upkeep allowance on quarterly bases to the athletes. The objective, he explained was to give them hope through support and empowerment, and it is open to all sports men and women who are alive.