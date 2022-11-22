From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated some food and other relief materials to victims of the flood in Imo State to alleviate their conditions.

Handing over the relief materials to the State government on behalf of the agency, Ifeanyi Nnaji, Head of NEMA Operations in Owerri disclosed that the relief materials were strictly approved for the affected persons.

According to him, the approved metric tons of grains approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for vulnerable Nigerians in Imo State include 1,400 bags of 10 kg Rice,1,400 bags of 10 kg. beans; 1,400 bags of 10 kg. Maize; 25 cartons of tin tomatoes, 25 bags of iodized salt, 75 kegs of Vegetable Oil, and 100 cartons of seasoning cubes.

Other items he said include 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets, 600 cartons of bath soap, 2,500 Guinea Brocade (5 yards), 1,000 pieces of children wears, 1,000 pieces of women’s wears, and 1,000 pieces of men’s wears.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodimma, his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku thanked the NEMA management, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and President Buhari, for the kind gesture extended to the flood victims in the State.

Njoku noted that though the flooding was predicted, its magnitude and impact were “very devastating and almost overwhelmed some State governments.”

He said Governor Uzodimma rose to the challenge by quickly visiting the victims in their Communities and Local Governments and made donations of food and non-food items within the capacity and available resources to the State.