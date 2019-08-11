Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

NEW commissioner for health in Imo State, Vin Udokwu has vowed to make the health sector work again in the state.

Udokwu in his speech after enjoying a tumultuous welcome by staff in his ministry of health on Friday, noted that the sector has been basterdised by the previous administration just as he called for a collective effort by the staff to reposition it .

The Commissioner who was surprised at the warm reception accorded him by the staff of the ministry expressed his gratitude.

“I did not expect this warm reception from you having been aware that you prepared for my coming the previous day we were inaugurated.

“This is my second coming to the Health Ministry as the Honourable Commissioner. I was appointed for the first time on August 22,2007 and left on August 22, 2010 and to the glory of God I have returned here in the same month of August of 2019.

” For me, it is remarkable. I must thank the Permanent Secretary for holding on so far and I expect to get briefs from all Directors and Program Officers so as to consolidate from where it is necessary”Udokwu said.

He continued “Your supports at this critical period are needed. We are all aware of the rots caused in the health sector by the immediate past administration, but we cannot continue to complain as it would not in any way help us to succeed. We have no excuse to fail and the right things must be done this time.

” It pleased God and the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha that I will make a return to the Ministry. You all are aware of my travails and it was the grace of God that I am alive today. Health sector is my terrain and constituency and I am on ground. Udokwu reaffirmed.