Imo State government and the Nigeria Air Force have agreed to collaborate to ensure enhanced security and safer air space in the state. The understanding was struck when the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin, paid a courtesy visit to Imo State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha in Owerri, the state capital.

“Imo government would responsibly collaborate with the Nigeria Air Force as a crucial option to stepping up our state’s security architecture in order to make Imo attractive for investors”, Ihedioha stated. He pledged his administration’s willingness and readiness to make Imo State unsafe for criminals and bandits. This, according to him, led the state government to launch Operation Iron Gate recently.

He noted that the Nigeria Air Force personnel who have been operating in the state have contributed immensely in making Imo air space safer resulting in the enhancement of the Imo airport operations. On the land dispute involving the Air Force and landowners, which was orchestrated by the past administration, Governor Ihedioha promised continuous government’s intervention towards ensuring peaceful resolution.

Speaking, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin pledged the willingness of the Nigeria Air Force to support other security operatives to ensure that crime is curtailed in the state. He commended the Imo government for its support for the Nigeria Air Force personnel operating in the state.