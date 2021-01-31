The national leadership of organised labour have commended Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for the prompt payment of salaries in spite of the economic challenges facing the country.

It also lauded the governor for his prudent management of the state’s resources resulting to the execution of capital projects.

Consequently, the organised labour pledged to work harmoniously with the governor to ensure that the welfare of workers still occupy the front burner in the government’s priorities.

After meeting with the governor and other top government officials, the labour leaders stressed the need for support for the governor to enable him do more for workers.

In a communique jointly signed by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the government of the state, Dr. Chibuzuo C. Iwuagwu, Head of Service and Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategyfor the Government, and Dr. Nasir Idiris, Deputy President of Nigerian Labour Congrees (NLC), Musa Lawal, Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary for NLC for the organised labour; it was resolved that the payment of the new minimum wage would commence immediately while the consequential adjustments would be addressed later.

It was also agreed that outstanding payments of check off dues to the relevant labour unions would commence immediately.

On the non receipt of salaries by some workers,it was agreed that a joint committee of organised labour be set up to address the complaints and that verified genuine ones are paid immediately. It was further agreed that a committee be set up to look into the complaints of the joint health sector unions.