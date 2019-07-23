George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Government has said it would no longer grant amnesty to criminals in the state as was done by the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha.

The state deputy governor, Gerald Irona, gave the warning yesterday, while addressing leaders of Ohaji\Egbema\Oguta at stakeholders’ meeting at Oguta Civic centre.

He warned that criminals granted amnesty by the last administration were on the watch list of the state government and could have their amnesty revoked, if they get involved in criminality.

Irona, further explained that the meeting was non partisan, but aimed at consulting, briefing the people on the activities and programmes of the government, in line with the campaign promises of the governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

“We will not give amnesty to anyone. Those of them given amnesty are on our watch list. If they involve in any form of criminality, we will withdraw the amnesty. This meeting is not partisan, but a meeting of stakeholders of Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta.”

He lamented the politicisation of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission-(ISOPADEC) by previous administrations, reiterating the determination of the administration of Ihedioha to return the commission to the oil landlords in the state.

On funding of the commission, the deputy governor said: “I have extracted commitment from our leader and governor that ISOPADEC will receive full funding, as provided by the law establishing it.

“The state government has released all the monies meant for local governments to them. ISOPADEC has received its funds in full. Our people should hold the chairmen and ISOPADEC leadership to account. The governor has demonstrated faith by releasing the funds, as promised.”

The deputy governor lamented that most communities in the two local government areas have been without electricity for about eight years, assuring that the state government was doing its best to restore power supply in the areas before the end of the year. He further used the occasion to explain the reasons behind the introduction of an Advisory Committee for the commission, describing its members as non-partisan.

Irona used the occasion to call on communities willing to donate land to the state government for agricultural purposes to contact the Office of the Deputy Governor for further discussions.

He also urged traditional rulers in the area to take full responsibility of all government’s infrastructure in their domain.

The deputy governor frowned at a sponsored publication in one of the national dailies, wherein Imo State was said not to be entitled to the position of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), describing it as toxic.

Meanwhile, in a 19-point communiqué issued after the meeting, stakeholders resolved to refute the advertorial on page 26 of the said newspapers, with the false claim that Imo State should not produce a managing director for NDDC.

They argued that it was the turn of the state to produce the managing director of NDDC, agreeing to take steps to advance an advocacy towards achieving same.

Stakeholders poured encomiums on the administration of Ihedioha and his deputy, for what they described as inclusive governance, assuring them of total support.