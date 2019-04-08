Okwe Obi, Abuja
Over ten civil society organisations, have enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue Senator-elect Ben Nwajimogu, winner of Imo North Senatorial District Poll, Return Certificate.
Nwajimogu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner by INEC, but is yet to receive his return certificate due to alleged electoral malfeasance.
It is not only Nwajimogu who has not received his return certificate, even the Governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha is facing the same problem.
President, Conscience Nigeria, Bar Johnson Omede, while addressing journalists yesterday, in Abuja, suggested that INEC should first issue Nwajimogu his certificate and allow the court to determine his fate rather than it “usurping judicial function.”
He said: “The case of Imo North Senatorial District, where Senator Ben Uwajimogu was returned elected as a Senator on March 9, 2019, in a supplementary election, but subsequently denied a certificate of return by the commission, has added to other illegal and extra electoral meddlesomeness of INEC across the country.
“Unfortunately, while INEC is yet to issue the Senator-elect his certificate of return, other candidates and their political parties in the poll, have gone ahead to challenge his victory at the Tribunal, in what could qualify as a case of double electoral jeopardy. Nobody should suffer this kind of electoral oppression in a democracy. It is unfair and unjust.
“We are calling on INEC not to usurp the function of the judiciary. The commission is an electoral umpire and no amount of committees it can constitute to review election outcomes that can replace the constitutionally settled role of our courts in electoral matters.”
He continued: “We advise INEC to immediately issue certificate of return to Senator Ben Uwajimogu who was duly returned elected by the good people of Imo North to represent them in the 9th Senate.
“INEC should immediately disband any committee set up illegally to review a mandate freely and democratically given to the Senator, and allow the Tribunal to adjudicate on the matter,” he stressed.
Another member, Prince Danielson momoh, however, vowed that if within 24 hours the electoral umpire fails to do the needful, they will mobilise hundreds of CSOs to shut down INEC office, and possibly assist them do their jobs ‘efficiently’.
Leave a Reply