Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over ten civil society organisations, have enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue Senator-elect Ben Nwajimogu, winner of Imo North Senatorial District Poll, Return Certificate.

Nwajimogu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner by INEC, but is yet to receive his return certificate due to alleged electoral malfeasance.

It is not only Nwajimogu who has not received his return certificate, even the Governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha is facing the same problem.

President, Conscience Nigeria, Bar Johnson Omede, while addressing journalists yesterday, in Abuja, suggested that INEC should first issue Nwajimogu his certificate and allow the court to determine his fate rather than it “usurping judicial function.”